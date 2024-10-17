CX Institutional Grows Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $310.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.12. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $312.61. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

