CX Institutional Has $841,000 Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $260.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.08 and a 200-day moving average of $261.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.58 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

