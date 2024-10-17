Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $97.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $97.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.31.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

