CX Institutional Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,610 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $157.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.22. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $158.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

