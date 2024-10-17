CX Institutional Grows Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.31.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

