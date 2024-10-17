CX Institutional Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

