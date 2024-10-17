Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 141.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 55.6% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPY opened at $48.58 on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $330.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.41%.

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $307,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,521.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

