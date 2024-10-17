Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.06% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 67,187 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 41.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $616.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $309.08 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

