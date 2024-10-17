Inspire Investing LLC Invests $414,000 in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Metallus during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTUS opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. Metallus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Metallus ( NYSE:MTUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). Metallus had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Metallus Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

