Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 384,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Maximus by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Maximus by 942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,707,000 after purchasing an additional 292,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Price Performance
MMS opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Maximus Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.
Insider Activity at Maximus
In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,841.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Profile
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
