Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 57.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 466,846 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,545,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,072,000 after buying an additional 112,035 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 91.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after buying an additional 89,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 69.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 209,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 85,910 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JBT stock opened at $98.41 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

