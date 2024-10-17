GAMMA Investing LLC Has $52,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,076,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after buying an additional 291,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,426,000 after acquiring an additional 70,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 263,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,217,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63,406 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

