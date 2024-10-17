Inspire Investing LLC Invests $414,000 in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital City Bank Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 32,671 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCBG opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $58.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.67%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,424.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,424.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $282,080.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,192.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

