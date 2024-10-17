Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.13% of Rocky Brands worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $223.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.08. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $40.14.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.26 million for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

