Inspire Investing LLC Sells 559 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 2,990.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,319 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 13.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Camden National by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Camden National Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $624.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

