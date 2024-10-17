Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. RDST Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 540,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77,595 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 46,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.29 million, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.38. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $67.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $49,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,629.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,599.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $329,295. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

