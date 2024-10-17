Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CBIZ by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in CBIZ by 2,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 292,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,649,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CBZ opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.92. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $86.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBZ shares. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBIZ

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.