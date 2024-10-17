Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 214 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 306,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,981,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Hologic stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

