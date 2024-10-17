Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 216.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

OBDC opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.