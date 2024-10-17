Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 287 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Preformed Line Products worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,658,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 2.3 %

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $124.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.93 and a 200-day moving average of $124.42. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $104.96 and a one year high of $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $614.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

About Preformed Line Products

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.