Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.14.

MSCI Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $607.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $571.29 and a 200 day moving average of $525.64. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

