Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.38% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $32.49 on Thursday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

