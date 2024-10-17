Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Holdings Lowered by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $130.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $130.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.