Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 10,311 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 131,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after buying an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $2,705,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

