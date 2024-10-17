Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $374,000 Stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the first quarter worth $5,633,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Crane NXT by 3,331.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after buying an additional 578,043 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth about $66,550,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of CXT stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.32. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

