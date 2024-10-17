Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

