Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,079,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 87.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,346,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 356,069 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,866,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 23,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.