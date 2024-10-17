Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACR. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,224,283.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,827. 4.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

NYSE:ACR opened at $15.21 on Thursday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 100.49, a current ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

