Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 491,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,031,000 after purchasing an additional 171,685 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $13,840,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLUT. BTIG Research raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.92.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLUT opened at $227.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.93 and a 200-day moving average of $202.74. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

