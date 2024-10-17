Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $192.38 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.