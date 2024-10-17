Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stake Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $443,072,000 after buying an additional 7,714,788 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,972,339 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $39,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,758 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,305 shares of company stock worth $3,369,273. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.