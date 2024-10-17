Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Loews were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,156,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,376,000 after acquiring an additional 507,513 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,646,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Loews by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 525,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,307,000 after buying an additional 230,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Loews by 106.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,338,000 after buying an additional 182,009 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $83.54.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,972.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

