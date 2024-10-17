Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 5,933 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.26% of RCM Technologies worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 174.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 79.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of RCM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

RCM Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

RCM Technologies stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.64.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 67.39%. The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

