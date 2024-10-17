Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $412,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,530.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,283.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,046.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $2,161.73. The company has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,026.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,756.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

