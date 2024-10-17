Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of AMWD opened at $96.12 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $324,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,012.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

