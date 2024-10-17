Contrasting Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 1.13% 0.25% 0.13% Alexander & Baldwin 18.47% 5.04% 3.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Alexander & Baldwin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $114.71 million 4.21 $7.71 million $0.64 27.25 Alexander & Baldwin $217.64 million 6.27 $29.80 million $0.61 30.84

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alexander & Baldwin has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander & Baldwin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

87.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 289.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander & Baldwin pays out 145.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and Alexander & Baldwin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 3 0 2.75

Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.98%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.41%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Community Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale). The properties are located in 34 states, totaling approximately 4.3 million square feet in the aggregate.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets. A&B is expanding and strengthening its CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate in Hawai’i. Over its 154-year history, A&B has evolved with the state’s economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

