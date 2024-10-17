CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Head-To-Head Survey

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) and CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opthea and CARGO Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea $124,666.00 2,379.53 -$220.24 million N/A N/A CARGO Therapeutics N/A N/A -$98.15 million ($50.75) -0.45

CARGO Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Opthea.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A CARGO Therapeutics N/A -50.68% -38.69%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Opthea and CARGO Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Opthea and CARGO Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 0 1 0 3.00 CARGO Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Opthea presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.22%. CARGO Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.71%. Given Opthea’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Opthea is more favorable than CARGO Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Opthea shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Opthea beats CARGO Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead product candidate is Sozinibercept (OPT 302), a soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-3 VEGFR-3, currently under Phase 3 clinical development as a novel therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies. It also develops CRG-023, a tri-specific CAR T product candidate that targets tumor cells with three B-cell antigen targets. The company was formerly known as Syncopation Life Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

