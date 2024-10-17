Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter worth $454,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 69.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 452,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 184,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $487.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Insider Transactions at Greenlight Capital Re

In related news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $98,865.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

