Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $434,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after acquiring an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,176,000 after purchasing an additional 80,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

ROP stock opened at $560.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

