9,183 Shares in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $746.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.60 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

