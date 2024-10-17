Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,992 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FSK opened at $20.45 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

