Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 6,357 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Andersons were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Andersons by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 323.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth $57,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Price Performance

ANDE opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $61.46.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

