Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,120 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,743,640.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.