Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 15,068 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.17% of Superior Group of Companies worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 10,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $266,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGC shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at Superior Group of Companies

In related news, Director Loreen M. Spencer acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,911.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Superior Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Benstock purchased 10,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,755.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Loreen M. Spencer acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,911.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

