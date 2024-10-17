Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,361 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,922,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 174.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after buying an additional 706,159 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,166. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,716,912.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,166. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE MGM opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.23. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.