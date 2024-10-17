Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 89.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $273.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $274.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

