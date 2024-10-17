Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $467,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IWM stock opened at $226.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

