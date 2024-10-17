Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,587 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EME opened at $447.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $454.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.02 and a 200 day moving average of $379.27.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

