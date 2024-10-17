Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $31,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 181.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.32.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

