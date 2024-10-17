Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 296,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $69.75 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

